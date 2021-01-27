Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Oklahoma Wants to Make Gender-Affirming Care a Crime

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The transgender pride flag.  © Wikimedia Commons Oklahoma lawmakers have introduced a new bill that would make it a felony to provide gender-affirming medical treatment, other than counseling, to anyone under the age of 21. Such treatment can alleviate gender dysphoria and postpone puberty to give children time to explore their gender identity. The bill would also punish doctors, parents, and even children themselves with penalties of up to life imprisonment. Oklahoma’s bill is extreme, taking autonomy away from young adults and imposing draconian punishments, and…


