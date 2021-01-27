Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Anti-vaxxers are weaponising the vaccine hesitancy of Black communities

By Winston Morgan, Reader in Toxicology and Clinical Biochemistry, Director of Impact and Innovation, University of East London
Addressing vaccine hesitancy among Black communities is as complex as fighting the pandemic. That’s because just as the SARS-CoV-2 virus evolves, so does hesitancy.

In the first wave of the pandemic, when the virus was shown to be affecting certain ethnic groups disproportionately, one solution proposed by the medical…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


