Human Rights Observatory

With the US now calling China's treatment of the Uyghurs 'genocide', how should NZ respond?

By Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
When your 'friend' and biggest trading partner is accused of genocide you can't ignore it. But meaningful change will take more than words.


© The Conversation -


