Domestic violence soars after natural disasters. Preventing it needs to be part of the emergency response
By Jennifer Boddy, Associate Professor and Deputy Head of School (Learning and Teaching), Griffith University
Celeste Harris, Researcher, Griffith University
Following the 2009 Victorian Black Saturday bushfires, more than half the women in one study reported experiencing domestic and family violence. Many had never experienced it before.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 26, 2021