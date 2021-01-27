Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Domestic violence soars after natural disasters. Preventing it needs to be part of the emergency response

By Jennifer Boddy, Associate Professor and Deputy Head of School (Learning and Teaching), Griffith University
Celeste Harris, Researcher, Griffith University
Following the 2009 Victorian Black Saturday bushfires, more than half the women in one study reported experiencing domestic and family violence. Many had never experienced it before.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


