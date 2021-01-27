Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Protect Tenants’ Right to Adequate Housing

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Tenants’ rights advocates demonstrate in front of the Edward W. Brook Courthouse in Boston, Massachusetts, January 13, 2021. © 2021 Michael Dwyer/AP Photo (Washington) – Federal and state governments in the United States should move promptly to strengthen housing protections for renters during the Covid-19 pandemic, including with additional financial relief, Human Rights Watch said in a question-and-answer guide released today.   Currently, there is a nationwide eviction moratorium enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which President…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ View from The Hill: Coal push from Nationals is a challenge for Scott Morrison
~ What do we know about the coronavirus variants?
~ What do we know about the coronavirus variants?
~ Address by the President of Guyana against Venezuela, by Mohamed Irfaan Ali
~ Joe Biden Imperator, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Venezuela reportedly found drug against Covid-19
~ It's bee season. To avoid getting stung, just stay calm and don't swat
~ What do we know about the coronavirus variants?
~ Do men really take longer to poo?
~ COVID-19: Northland case is a reminder NZ's 'dumb good luck' may run out
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter