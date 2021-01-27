Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Japan: Introduce LGBT Equality Act Before Olympics

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image LGBT Rainbow Flag  © 2008 Ludovic Berton (Wikimedia Commons) (Tokyo) – Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan should commit to introducing a law to protect against discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, J-ALL, Athlete Ally, and Human Rights Watch said today. 116 human rights and lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) organizations sent a letter supporting such legislation to the prime minister on January 25, 2021, six months ahead of the day when the torch is scheduled to be lit at the Tokyo Olympics. Tokyo was slated to host…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


