Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

TikTok's sea chanteys – how life under the pandemic has mirrored months at sea

By Jessica Floyd, Assistant Professor and Coordinator of English, Community College of Baltimore County
Share this article
If you’ve perused social media in recent weeks, you may have come across people singing chanteys, which were work songs employed on merchant sailing ships.

Historically, chanteys – which are also spelled as “shanties” or “chanties” – began with a sing-out by a crew member recognized as “the chanteyman,” usually someone prized for his voice and ability to extemporize.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ View from The Hill: Coal push from Nationals is a challenge for Scott Morrison
~ What do we know about the coronavirus variants?
~ What do we know about the coronavirus variants?
~ Address by the President of Guyana against Venezuela, by Mohamed Irfaan Ali
~ Joe Biden Imperator, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Venezuela reportedly found drug against Covid-19
~ It's bee season. To avoid getting stung, just stay calm and don't swat
~ What do we know about the coronavirus variants?
~ Do men really take longer to poo?
~ COVID-19: Northland case is a reminder NZ's 'dumb good luck' may run out
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter