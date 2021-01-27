Tolerance.ca
Think US evangelicals are dying out? Well, define evangelicalism ...

By Ryan Burge, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Eastern Illinois University
The number of self-described evangelicals as a share of US population has held steady for the past decade. What is different is that they appear to identify less with church and more with politics.


