Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Feeling relatively poor increases support for women in the workplace – but men still don't want them making household decisions

By Katrina Kosec, Lecturer, Johns Hopkins University
Cecilia Hyunjung Mo, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of California, Berkeley
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea


Feeling poor relative to others can spur families to support women in pursuing work outside the household and to invest more in girls’ schooling, according to our new study. But that does not mean women become more empowered.

In 2018, we conducted a survey experiment in Papua New Guinea to see how feeling economically…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


