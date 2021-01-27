Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What is an executive order, and why don't presidents use them all the time?

By Sharece Thrower, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Vanderbilt University
Just hours after taking the oath of office, President Joe Biden signed nine executive orders – far surpassing every other president’s first day on the job in modern history.

These orders advance urgent issues like COVID-19 response and undo many of Trump’s policies on immigration and environmental deregulation.

Biden is not the first U.S. president to issue an executive order, and he certainly won’t be the last. My…


© The Conversation -


