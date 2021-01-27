Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Keystone XL legal risks highlight dangers of putting investors before climate change

By Kyla Tienhaara, Canada Research Chair in Economy and Environment, Queen's University, Ontario
Share this article
The chickens have come home to roost for Alberta Premier Jason Kenney. Kenney bet around $1.5 billion of public money on a very risky prospect — the highly controversial Keystone XL pipeline.

U.S. President Joe Biden, to the surprise of no one but Kenney, followed through on an election promise and cancelled…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ View from The Hill: Coal push from Nationals is a challenge for Scott Morrison
~ What do we know about the coronavirus variants?
~ What do we know about the coronavirus variants?
~ Address by the President of Guyana against Venezuela, by Mohamed Irfaan Ali
~ Joe Biden Imperator, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Venezuela reportedly found drug against Covid-19
~ It's bee season. To avoid getting stung, just stay calm and don't swat
~ What do we know about the coronavirus variants?
~ Do men really take longer to poo?
~ COVID-19: Northland case is a reminder NZ's 'dumb good luck' may run out
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter