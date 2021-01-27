Tolerance.ca
COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care highlight the urgent need for paid sick leave

By Iffath Unissa Syed, Postdoctoral Fellow, Institute for Pandemics, Institute of Health Policy, Management, and Evaluation (IHMPE), Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto
Jesse McLaren, Emergency physician and Assistant Professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine, University of Toronto
One of the factors that has made COVID-19 so catastrophic in long-term care homes was lack of paid sick leave for low-wage workers.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


