Human Rights Observatory

COVID killed your sense of smell? Here's how experts train people to get theirs back

By Carl Philpott, Professor of Rhinology and Olfactology, University of East Anglia
The link between COVID and smell and taste disturbance became apparent in March 2020 as the pandemic swept around the globe. To date, nearly 1 billion people have been infected with coronavirus. Around 60% will have experienced smell and taste disturbance – with 10% having persistent symptoms. This means that about 60 million people – and rising – have this…


© The Conversation -


