Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar’s military accuse two Rakhine State reporters of criminal libel

By DBastard
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the criminal libel suit that Myanmar’s armed forces, known as the Tatmadaw, have brought against two journalists over a story about the disappearance of rice from a village in a remote part of western Rakhine State, although the military had every chance to give their version before the story was published.Ne Win San, an editor with the Development Media Group (DMG), a regional news agency based in Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State, and DMG reporter Ma Hnin Nwe are faci


© Reporters without borders


