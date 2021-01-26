Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Justice department watchdog opens inquiry on 2020 election

On the same day the Department of Justice's inspector general opened an investigation as to whether any current or former officials "engaged in an improper attempt” to overturn the 2020 presidential election, the U.S. Senate accepted the Articles of Impeachment against former President Donald Trump. Plus, a court in Uganda has ordered security forces to end the de facto house arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine, calling it unlawful and a violation of his rights.


© Voice of America -


