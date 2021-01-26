Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ban dangerous facial recognition technology that amplifies racist policing

Share this article
Amnesty International today launches a global campaign to ban the use of facial recognition systems, a form of mass surveillance that threatens human rights.


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ African Union: No Reparations for Ex-Chad President’s Victims
~ Justice department watchdog opens inquiry on 2020 election
~ My favourite detective: Jules Maigret, the Paris detective with a pipe but no pretence
~ Thai woman receives 43-year sentence for sharing audio clips ‘defaming’ the monarchy
~ Universities have thrived despite past disruptions and could grow even stronger after COVID-19
~ In refugee camps, access to internet supports research during the coronavirus pandemic
~ Harriet Tubman: Biden revives plan to put a Black woman of faith on the $20 bill
~ A Zimbabwean journalist, two opposition politicians jailed for tweets about police brutality
~ Hypocrisy vs history debate follows death of former Yugoslav actress Mira Furlan
~ Auf Wiedersehen, 'Mutti': How Angela Merkel’s centrist politics shaped Germany and Europe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter