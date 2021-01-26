Tolerance.ca
Burnt ancient nutshells reveal the story of climate change at Kakadu — now drier than ever before

By S. Anna Florin, Research fellow, University of Wollongong
Andrew Fairbairn, Professor of Archaeology, The University of Queensland
Chris Clarkson, Professor in Archaeology, The University of Queensland
James Shulmeister, Professor, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Canterbury
Nicholas R Patton, Ph.D. Candidate, University of Canterbury
Patrick Roberts, Research Group Leader, Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History
Tiny nutshell fragments, found at a rock shelter in the Kakadu region, have helped researchers track past climate change in the region.


