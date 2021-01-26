Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Covid-19 School Closures, Inaction Fuel Children’s Loss of Education

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A chalkboard with text and formulas in a secondary school classroom in the city of Mwanza, Tanzania. © 2016 Elin Martinez/Human Rights Watch “I feel like the earth has just stopped,” said Jae-kuk, a 14-year-old boy in South Korea, recounting how he felt when his school was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Céleste, a 15-year-old girl living in the Central African Republic, told Human Rights Watch, “It doesn’t do me any good to not go to school. I feel like something in me is missing.” This year’s International Day of Education, celebrated on January 24, focuses…


© Human Rights Watch -


