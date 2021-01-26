Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Police Detain Thousands in Pro-Navalny Protests

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police officers clash with people during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. © AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin (Moscow) – On January 23, 2021, police detained more than 3,700 people across Russia at nationwide protests against the arrest of political opposition figure Alexey Navalny and against state corruption, Human Rights Watch said today. It was the largest number of people detained on a single day in the country according to OVD-Info, a Russian human rights group that monitors public assemblies.…


© Human Rights Watch


