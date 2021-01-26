Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand Should Fully Decriminalize All Abortion

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Protesters led by the Woman Help Woman group, the Free Feminist and other women's rights groups march to Parliament to protest Thailand's abortion law, Bangkok, December 23, 2020    © 2020 Peerapon Boonyakiat / SOPA Images/ Sipa USA via AP. Thailand's parliament is set to pass a law to permit abortions in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. The law represents some progress in a country that currently threatens to imprison people who have abortions at any stage of their pregnancy but falls short of ensuring reproductive rights protected by international human rights…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ African Union: No Reparations for Ex-Chad President’s Victims
~ Ban dangerous facial recognition technology that amplifies racist policing
~ Justice department watchdog opens inquiry on 2020 election
~ My favourite detective: Jules Maigret, the Paris detective with a pipe but no pretence
~ Thai woman receives 43-year sentence for sharing audio clips ‘defaming’ the monarchy
~ Universities have thrived despite past disruptions and could grow even stronger after COVID-19
~ In refugee camps, access to internet supports research during the coronavirus pandemic
~ Harriet Tubman: Biden revives plan to put a Black woman of faith on the $20 bill
~ A Zimbabwean journalist, two opposition politicians jailed for tweets about police brutality
~ Hypocrisy vs history debate follows death of former Yugoslav actress Mira Furlan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter