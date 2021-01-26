Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pets and the pandemic: the impact our animals had on our mental health and wellbeing

By Elena Ratschen, Senior Lecturer, Health Services Research, University of York
Emily Shoesmith, Research Fellow, Mental Health and Addiction, University of York
Roxanne Hawkins, Lecturer, Psychology, University of the West of Scotland
More than 50% of households in the UK are estimated to own at least one pet. And, since the outbreak of COVID-19, there’s been an unprecedented increase in animal adoptions and purchases, as people seek animal companionship to tackle feelings of isolation and anxiety. While many report that having a pet has been supportive to their mental health,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


