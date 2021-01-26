How history textbooks will deal with the US Capitol attack
By Wendy Wall, Associate Professor of 20th Century American History, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Christian K. Anderson, Associate Professor of Higher Education, University of South Carolina
Daisy Martin, Director of The History & Civics Project, University of California, Santa Cruz
The whole world saw the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol. How will the textbooks read by America's students describe what took place?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 25, 2021