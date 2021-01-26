Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Your corner pharmacy – joining the front lines of the COVID-19 fight

By Sarah Lynch, Director of Skills Education and Clinical Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Danielle Mayer, Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Jefferson College of Pharmacy, Thomas Jefferson University
Share this article
The new year has brought the deadliest weeks of the U.S. COVID-19 epidemic thus far, with thousands of deaths every day. It’s been several weeks since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the first of two emergency use authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines, but getting one isn’t easy.

There are no available appointments to get a vaccine in many communities. Wait…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ African Union: No Reparations for Ex-Chad President’s Victims
~ Ban dangerous facial recognition technology that amplifies racist policing
~ Justice department watchdog opens inquiry on 2020 election
~ My favourite detective: Jules Maigret, the Paris detective with a pipe but no pretence
~ Thai woman receives 43-year sentence for sharing audio clips ‘defaming’ the monarchy
~ Universities have thrived despite past disruptions and could grow even stronger after COVID-19
~ In refugee camps, access to internet supports research during the coronavirus pandemic
~ Harriet Tubman: Biden revives plan to put a Black woman of faith on the $20 bill
~ A Zimbabwean journalist, two opposition politicians jailed for tweets about police brutality
~ Hypocrisy vs history debate follows death of former Yugoslav actress Mira Furlan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter