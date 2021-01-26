Yes, customers do like it when waiters and hairdressers wear a mask – especially if it's black
By Cihan Cobanoglu, Professor of Hospitality and Tourism, University of South Florida
Faizan Ali, Assistant Professor of Hospitality and Tourism, University of South Florida
Khuraman Shahtakhtinskaya, Financial Analyst and Researcher, University of South Florida
Luana Nanu, Ph.D. Student in Hospitality Management, Auburn University
The positive reaction to service workers wearing masks varied by region, with those in the West on the high end and people in the Midwest at the low end.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 25, 2021