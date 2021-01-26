Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As the world changes, science does too -- and that's a good thing

By Carolina Odman, Associate Professor, University of the Western Cape
Kevin Govender, Director, International Astronomical Union Office of Astronomy for Development
The term “Industry 4.0” has been used for years to describe the need for societies to adapt their work and productivity to the “4th Industrial Revolution”, in which new technologies bridge the virtual, physical and biological domains. These terms have become so dominant that governments have adopted them into their policies and planning.

Against this backdrop it is important to ask whether…


