Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Censorship forces BBC to withdraw news show from Pakistani TV

By asie2
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) regrets that the BBC has had to stop broadcasting a daily Urdu-language news bulletin on Pakistan’s AAJ TV because of constant “inference” by the Pakistani TV channel, under pressure from the authorities. RSF condemns this brazen censorship and calls on Pakistan’s government to stop meddling in media content.Produced by the BBC’s Urdu Service and broadcast on privately-owned AAJ TV since 2015, the 30-minute daily news programme, called Sairbeen, had been suspended since October.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ African Union: No Reparations for Ex-Chad President’s Victims
~ Ban dangerous facial recognition technology that amplifies racist policing
~ Justice department watchdog opens inquiry on 2020 election
~ My favourite detective: Jules Maigret, the Paris detective with a pipe but no pretence
~ Thai woman receives 43-year sentence for sharing audio clips ‘defaming’ the monarchy
~ Universities have thrived despite past disruptions and could grow even stronger after COVID-19
~ In refugee camps, access to internet supports research during the coronavirus pandemic
~ Harriet Tubman: Biden revives plan to put a Black woman of faith on the $20 bill
~ A Zimbabwean journalist, two opposition politicians jailed for tweets about police brutality
~ Hypocrisy vs history debate follows death of former Yugoslav actress Mira Furlan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter