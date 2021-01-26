Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Advocate for sexual assault survivors is 2021 Australian of the Year

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
A young advocate who fought for a voice for survivors of sexual assault has been named Australian of the Year.

Grace Tame, 26, from Hobart, has won the award ahead of high profile finalists including former NSW fire commissioner, Shane Fitzsimmons, and former Commonwealth Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy, who became nationally prominent faces for their roles during the bushfires and the COVID pandemic respectively.

This is the first time in the program’s 61-year history that a Tasmanian has been Australian of the Year.

The awards in all four Australian…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


