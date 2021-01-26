Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: anti-corruption journalist sentenced to five years in prison

By hytang
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the release of acclaimed Chinese investigative journalist and news website founder, Li Xinde, sentenced to five years in prison for reporting on corruption.Li Xinde, 61, an acclaimed investigative journalist and founder of China Public Opinion Surveillance Net, an anti-corruption news website established in 2003 but now shut down, was se


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ African Union: No Reparations for Ex-Chad President’s Victims
~ Ban dangerous facial recognition technology that amplifies racist policing
~ Justice department watchdog opens inquiry on 2020 election
~ My favourite detective: Jules Maigret, the Paris detective with a pipe but no pretence
~ Thai woman receives 43-year sentence for sharing audio clips ‘defaming’ the monarchy
~ Universities have thrived despite past disruptions and could grow even stronger after COVID-19
~ In refugee camps, access to internet supports research during the coronavirus pandemic
~ Harriet Tubman: Biden revives plan to put a Black woman of faith on the $20 bill
~ A Zimbabwean journalist, two opposition politicians jailed for tweets about police brutality
~ Hypocrisy vs history debate follows death of former Yugoslav actress Mira Furlan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter