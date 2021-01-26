As heatwaves become more extreme, which jobs are riskiest?
By Thomas Longden, Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Matt Brearley, Thermal Physiologist, National Critical Care and Trauma Response Centre; University Fellow, Charles Darwin University
Simon Quilty, Senior Staff Specialist, Alice Springs Hospital. Honorary, Australian National University
As the climate changes and heatwaves become more frequent and severe, it's vital we do more to understand who is most vulnerable and how we can reduce their risk.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, January 24, 2021