Human Rights Observatory

The mystery of the blue flower: nature's rare colour owes its existence to bee vision

By Adrian Dyer, Associate Professor, RMIT University
Through a bee's eyes, blue flowers are more common than you'd think — and they could be used to monitor environmental health.


© The Conversation


