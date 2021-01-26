Will Australia legalise ecstasy and magic mushrooms to treat mental illness? Here's why it's still too soon
By Stephen Bright, Senior Lecturer of Addiction, Edith Cowan University
Martin Williams, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Monash University
The TGA is currently evaluating a proposal to legalise MDMA and psilocybin for the treatment of mental illness. But there are a few reasons Australia isn't quite ready to take this step.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, January 24, 2021