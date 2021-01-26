'I can't save money for potential emergencies': COVID lockdowns drove older Australians into energy poverty
By Sara Wilkinson, Professor, School of the Built Environment, University of Technology Sydney
Alan Morris, Professor, Institute of Public Policy and Governance, University of Technology Sydney
Caroline Porto Valente, PhD Candidate - School of Built Environment, University of Technology Sydney
We interviewed 22 low-income Australians aged 65 or older. They present a heartbreaking picture of energy poverty and the loneliness that comes with it.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, January 24, 2021