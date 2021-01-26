It's not just cricket: Australia Day isn't the commercial winner it used to be
By Sarah Duffy, Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University
Michelle O'Shea, Senior Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University
Patrick van Esch, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, AUT Business School, Auckland University of Technology
Australia Day used to be an obvious and uncontroversial occasion for brands to endear themselves to Australian consumers. No longer.
There has been a decided shift over the past decade in commercial attitudes to January 26, acknowledging the problematic nature of the date’s choice as our day of national celebration to our First Nations.
Nothing demonstrates this more conclusively than Cricket Australia dropping references to Australia Day in its promotions of Big Bash League fixtures.
It’s a significant step. The BBL doesn’t need to appease inner-urban lefties.…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, January 24, 2021