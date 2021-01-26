Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Kenya's new personal data protection law could affect researchers

By Caleb Kibet, Bioinformatician, International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology
The risk of infringing on privacy is growing by the day given the increased frequency and granularity of the data being collected, and advances in the technology for processing them. This has, inevitably, led to the need for laws to secure personal data privacy.

Researchers and research data are not exempt: advances in big data analytics for research have driven the collection even more significant amounts of data. Researchers have traditionally self-regulated. But personal data protection laws have begun to increase restrictions. Researchers need to be aware.

In Kenya,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


