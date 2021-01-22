Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Deadly Darfur Attack Just Days After Last Peacekeepers Leave

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image United Nations Mission in Darfur peacekeepers stand guard in Shagra village, North Darfur, October 18, 2012.  © 2012 Reuters The mid-January attacks on civilians in west Darfur were the Sudanese government’s first big test of its readiness and ability to protect Darfuri civilians. It failed miserably. No one should be surprised. On December 22, the United Nations Security Council unanimously decided to terminate the mandate of the United Nations-African Union Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID). This decision was taken despite evidence of mounting intercommunal violence…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


