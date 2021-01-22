Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russian Activist Spends Two Years Under House Arrest

By Human Rights Watch
January 23 marks two years of house arrest for Russian activist Anastasiya Shevchenko. Police raided her apartment in Rostov-on-Don on January 21, 2019, before a court placed her under house arrest two days later. Shevchenko’s daughter has become her mouthpiece on social media. Click to expand Image Anastasiya Shevchenko.  © Facebook After a year, Shevchenko was permitted to call her mother on the phone and go for short walks. In January 2020, she discovered the police had violated her privacy by installing a hidden camera in her bedroom and had been secretly filming her for several…


© Human Rights Watch -


