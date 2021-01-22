Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Threats against Russian media on eve of pro-Navalny demonstrations

By jcavelier
NewsThe Russian police are threatening journalists with prosecution in order to deter them from covering tomorrow’s demonstrations in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, while online media are liable to be blocked at any moment. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns these serious obstacles to journalism in Russia. As preparations are being made for pro-Navalny demonstrations in 65 Russian cities tomorrow, several journalists have received visits from police warning them of the risk of prosecution if they cov


