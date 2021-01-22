Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Storm Christoph: UK flood response improving, but lockdown confused the messaging

By Lee Miles, Professor of Crisis & Disaster Management, Bournemouth University
Overlapping disasters struck parts of England and Wales in January as Storm Christoph battered communities which were already suffering from the effects of a prolonged period under lockdown. It was the first time in recent memory that the UK authorities were required to address two such huge events at the same time.

The storm wreaked havoc, threatening thousands…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


