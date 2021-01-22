Britain's electricity use is at its lowest for decades – but will never be this low again
By Grant Wilson, Lecturer, Energy Informatics Group, Chemical Engineering, University of Birmingham
Joseph Day, Postdoctoral Research Assistant in Energy Informatics, University of Birmingham
Noah Godfrey, Energy Data Analyst - PhD in Modelling Flexibility in Future UK Energy Systems, University of Birmingham
In 2020, Britain’s electrical use was the lowest it had been since 1983. This wasn’t entirely due to COVID – demand for electricity had been falling for more than a decade anyway, thanks to savings from energy-efficient appliances, moving industry offshore and consumers becoming more careful as costs increased.
But demand will bounce back after COVID. And the electrification of transport and heat, both critical to achieving net-zero emissions, will require lots…
