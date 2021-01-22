Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Burns Night: stories of adventure and anguish from the Scottish diaspora

By Marjory Harper, Professor of History, University of Aberdeen
The story of the Scottish diaspora has been well told in print. Now a new audio book brings emigrant stories to life in their own words.


