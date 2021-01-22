Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gene-edited crops are now a reality – but will the public be on board?

By Jonathan Menary, Senior Research Associate, Lancaster Environment Centre, Lancaster University
Sebastian Fuller, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, St George's, University of London
Once the UK left the EU, it would be free to invest in gene editing of crops and livestock to “feed the world”. That’s what the prime minister, Boris Johnson, told the House of Commons in 2019. And following the UK’s formal departure from the EU in January 2021, the government quickly launched a public consultation on…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


