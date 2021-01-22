Tolerance.ca
Far-right groups move to messaging apps as tech companies crack down on extremist social media

By Kevin Grisham, Professor of Global Studies, California State University San Bernardino
Right-wing extremists called for open revolt against the U.S. government for months on social media following the election in November. Behind the scenes on private messaging services, many of them recruited new followers, organized and planned actions, including the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Encrypted messaging platforms like Telegram, which was launched in 2013, have become places for violent extremists…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


