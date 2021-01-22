Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Older volunteers are being pushed out of charity shops thanks to the pandemic

By Siobhán Kelly, PhD Candidate, University of Salford
Share this article
Charity shops are part of the rhythm of everyday life: vibrant social hubs where people can work, volunteer, donate and spend.

Older people make up the fabric of charity retailing. Their experiences, skills and knowledge are built into the foundations of these shops. The sector has an established role among this group – it has long been associated with the stereotype of the “post-retirement” volunteer – the older woman selflessly giving up her time to “do good”. Years ago, charity shops were run and managed on a purely voluntary basis, staffed almost entirely by older people.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Kratom: What science is discovering about the risks and benefits of a controversial herb
~ Huge numbers of the formerly incarcerated are unemployed, but there are some promising solutions
~ The NRA declares bankruptcy: 5 questions answered
~ 'Early warning' systems in schools can be dangerous in the hands of law enforcement
~ Why the US rejoining the Paris climate accord matters at home and abroad — 5 scholars explain
~ Will Merrick Garland, Joe Biden's pick for attorney general, be independent in that role? History says it's unlikely
~ A healthy microbiome builds a strong immune system that could help defeat COVID-19
~ Far-right groups move to messaging apps as tech companies crack down on extremist social media
~ 'The US is falling apart': How Russian media is portraying the US Capitol siege
~ What we've learned about bereavement during the pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter