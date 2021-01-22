Dinosaurs may have 'flashed' each other with their bottoms, newly discovered fossil shows
By Jakob Vinther, Lecturer in Macroevolution, University of Bristol
Diane A. Kelly, Senior Research Fellow, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Dinosaur fossils have always amazed with their horns and spikes, enchanting us with elongated necks and foot-long teeth. But less attention has been paid to the dinosaur derriere – for reasons of taste, maybe, but also because it’s difficult to find a well-preserved bottom in the fossil record of our Mesozoic friends.
But a chance encounter at a German museum has helped us understand the story behind one dinosaur’s behind, revealing that the creature’s back opening might have been “flashed”…
