Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dinosaurs may have 'flashed' each other with their bottoms, newly discovered fossil shows

By Jakob Vinther, Lecturer in Macroevolution, University of Bristol
Diane A. Kelly, Senior Research Fellow, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Share this article
Dinosaur fossils have always amazed with their horns and spikes, enchanting us with elongated necks and foot-long teeth. But less attention has been paid to the dinosaur derriere – for reasons of taste, maybe, but also because it’s difficult to find a well-preserved bottom in the fossil record of our Mesozoic friends.

But a chance encounter at a German museum has helped us understand the story behind one dinosaur’s behind, revealing that the creature’s back opening might have been “flashed”…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Kratom: What science is discovering about the risks and benefits of a controversial herb
~ Huge numbers of the formerly incarcerated are unemployed, but there are some promising solutions
~ The NRA declares bankruptcy: 5 questions answered
~ 'Early warning' systems in schools can be dangerous in the hands of law enforcement
~ Why the US rejoining the Paris climate accord matters at home and abroad — 5 scholars explain
~ Will Merrick Garland, Joe Biden's pick for attorney general, be independent in that role? History says it's unlikely
~ A healthy microbiome builds a strong immune system that could help defeat COVID-19
~ Far-right groups move to messaging apps as tech companies crack down on extremist social media
~ 'The US is falling apart': How Russian media is portraying the US Capitol siege
~ Older volunteers are being pushed out of charity shops thanks to the pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter