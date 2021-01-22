Tolerance.ca
Capitol mob wasn't just angry white men – there were angry white women as well

By Jakana Thomas, Associate Professor, Michigan State University
To distill the violent insurrection at the US Capitol into a tale of angry male rage is to overlook the threat that women in the mob posed.


© The Conversation


