Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The spellbinding history of cheese and witchcraft

By Tabitha Stanmore, Honorary Research Fellow, Early Modern Studies, Department of History, University of Bristol
Share this article
As I was scrolling through Twitter recently, a viral tweet caught my attention. It was an image from a book of spells claiming that: “You may fascinate a woman by giving her a piece of cheese.” The spell comes from Kathryn Paulsen’s 1971 book, The Complete Book of Magic and Witchcraft – and, while proffering a lump of cheddar may seem like an unusual way of attracting a possible mate, Paulsen’s book draws on a long history of magic. It’s a history that has quite a lot of cheese in…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Poirot at 100: the refugee detective who stole Britain's heart
~ South African scientists who discovered new COVID-19 variant share what they know
~ Denmark/Bahrain: Free Imprisoned Rights Defender
~ Russia: Crackdown Ahead of Pro-Navalny Protests
~ Vietnam: Crackdown Ahead of Party Congress
~ France: RSF condemns Breton agribusiness lobby’s pressure on investigative reporter
~ Less press freedom than ever in Egypt, 10 years after revolution
~ Jack Dorsey censors governments too
~ Indian reporter could be jailed for two years over four-year-old story
~ UN: Eastern Caribbean States Called Out Over Anti-LGBT Bias
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter