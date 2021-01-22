Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN: Eastern Caribbean States Called Out Over Anti-LGBT Bias

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Delegates sit at the opening of the 41th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, June 24, 2019. © 2019 Magali Girardin/Keystone via AP (Geneva) – Saint Lucia and Saint Kitts and Nevis should decriminalize same-sex relations and adopt comprehensive anti-discrimination legislation protecting lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people, Human Rights Watch said today. During the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of the two countries’ human rights records on June 19 and 20 at the United Nations…


