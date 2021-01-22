Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China: Tibetan Monk Dies from Beating in Custody

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police patrolling Wonpo township, Kandze (Ch: Ganzi) prefecture, a Tibetan area within Sichuan province, in late 2019.  © 2019 Private (New York) – Chinese authorities should account for the death of a 19-year-old Tibetan monk recently released from police custody, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities also should release six other young Tibetans – including a 16-year-old boy – sentenced to up to five years in prison for involvement in the same peaceful protests. The young monk, Tenzin Nyima (also called Tamay), was from Dza Wonpo monastery, in Wonpo township,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


