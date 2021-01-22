Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Denmark/Bahrain: Free Imprisoned Rights Defender

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Bahraini anti-government protesters raise signs with images of jailed human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja Friday, April 6, 2012, in Jidhafs, Bahrain. © 2012 AP Photo/Hasan Jamali (Beirut) – The Danish government should renew and strengthen efforts to secure the immediate and unconditional release of a prominent human rights defender and dual Danish-Bahraini citizen, 108 international and Bahraini rights groups said today in a joint letter to Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark. The rights defender, Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja, 59, is serving a life sentence…


