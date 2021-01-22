Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Crackdown Ahead of Pro-Navalny Protests

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police officers detaining Alexei Navalny's supporter at Vnukovo airport, Moscow, on January 17, 2021. © 2021 Emin Dzhafarov/Kommersant/Sipa via AP Images (Moscow) – Russian authorities are harassing, intimidating, and detaining activists and students ahead of protests planned for January 23, 2021 in solidarity with the detained opposition leader Alexey Navalny, Human Rights Watch said today. Russian authorities also ordered social media companies to take down all posts calling for people to participate in protests, threatening hefty fines for failure to comply. The…


© Human Rights Watch -


